Clear outstanding GH¢1.8 billion debt owed contractors - GhCCI to government

File photo of road contractors

The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI) has called on government to settle its GHC1.8 billion debt owed its members.

He wondered how government intends to achieve the Year of Roads agenda when the contractors needed to execute this project have not received their locked-up funds.



“How is that possible?” Mr Cherry quizzed.



He, however, noted that the concerns of these troubled contractors would be tabled for discussion at the yet to be held strategic leadership meeting.



The Chamber’s CEO, Emmanuel Cherry made these remarks in an interview with Graphic.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, again, during his inaugural ceremony on January 7, 2021 declared this year as the second Year of Roads.



This is to solve the poor road networks in the country.



“Our roads are being constructed at a much faster pace than before, and, yes, I acknowledge there are still many more kilometres to construct. We defined last year as ‘The Year of Roads’. This year will be the second ‘Year of Roads’, as we continue with our focus on dealing with the deficit in our road infrastructure. The development of our rail sector, on which considerable resources and energies are being devoted, will open up the country, and lead to the creation of a more connected society, and will also help realise the goal of regional and continental integration,” President Akufo-Addo stated.