Climate Change poses high risk to economic and financial stability – IMF

Logo of International Monetary Fund

Climate Change poses severe threats to economic and financial stability, the Director-General of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has said.

In a remark at the Climate Adaptation Summit on Monday, January 25, she said as world leaders aim to exit the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis it has triggered “we must face a greater threat – that of a changing climate.”



She added “It is a fundamental risk to economic and financial stability. It is also an opportunity to reinvigorate growth and create new green jobs.



“Our research shows that combining steadily rising carbon prices with a green infrastructure push can boost global GDP over the next 15 years by about 0.7 per cent and generate work for millions of people.



“This is why at the IMF we embrace the transition to the new climate economy — one that is low carbon and climate-resilient, that helps fight the causes of climate change and adapt to its consequences.

“This means actions in four key areas: First, integrating climate in our annual country economic assessments – our Article IV consultations. In highly vulnerable countries we focus on adaptation; and we are building up mitigation analysis, including carbon pricing, in our assessments of large emitters.



“Second, including climate-related financial stability risks in financial sector surveillance – through standardized disclosure of these risks, enhanced stress tests and assessments of supervisory frameworks.



“Third, scaling up the climate in capacity development to help equip finance ministries and central banks with the skills needed to take climate considerations into account.



“Fourth, mainstreaming climate indicators in macroeconomic data. We will launch a Climate Change Dashboard this year—with indicators to track the economic impact of climate risks and the measures taken to mitigate them.”