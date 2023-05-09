0
Clinker substitute factories being established in Ghana - GSA

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director-General of Ghana Standards Authority, Prof Alex Dodoo, has confirmed that plans are underway for the establishment of factories that can manufacture a substitute for clinker in Ghana.

According to him, this is to help reduce the importation of clinker, which is a major component for the manufacture of cement in Ghana.

Cement clinker is a solid material produced in the manufacture of Portland cement as an intermediary product.

“We have published a few papers on how we can use local substitutes to replace a significant proportion, probably 50% of the clinker we use, using clay. And, I am happy to note that two giants are actually establishing a factory to produce this, they would need the standards that will drive this,” he was quoted by asaaseradio.com.

The GSA boss noted that the Authority will ensure that the cement produced meets global standards.

“We are working with them to ensure that the cement that comes out is world-class, world standard, has the resilience and the strength needed. So, by looking at standardization, we can actually do a lot of import substitution,” he added.

