Close down Kejetia market for 3 days - Minister speaks after fire outbreak

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has called for the closure of the Kejetia market for the next 3 working days.

This comes after the central market in the Ashanti region was gutted by fire on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.



According to Mr Osei-Mensah, the 3-day period will give management of the market and technical team enough time to assess the level of damage caused by the fire outbreak and roll out measures to fix the problem.



A Starr FM report stated that the Ashanti Regional Minister said this while addressing the press after touring the market on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The Kejetia market which was ravaged by fire had a cloud of thick smoke emanating from parts of the building.



The Ghana National Fire Service has noted that about 30 shops were severely damaged.



ESA/FNOQ