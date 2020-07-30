Business News

Closure of Nigerian shops not acts of wickedness – Spare parts dealers

The shutdown is part of plans to push out foreign businesses in retail trade

The leadership of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association in Accra has denied any wrongdoing in the forceful shut down of retail shops belonging to foreigners in the enclave.

“It’s not the case that we’re wicked, but retail trade remains proscribed for foreigners,” he told host Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM insisting “we want equity and fairness.”



For him, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act, GIPC Act, 2013 (Act 865) law must be enforced to the letter.



More than 100 retail shops belonging to foreigners were locked by the Association, whose leadership has vowed not to open them because they are engaged in retail business in contravention of the trade laws of Ghana.



Some of the members, especially the two co-chairmen, Siaw Ampadu and Clement Boateng, spent the night behind bars.

They were granted bail in the early hours of Wednesday.



The latest showdown is part of the Association’s plan to push out foreign businesses in retail trade.



Meanwhile, Ato Pamford, Vice-Chair for the Parliamentary Select Committee on Trade and Industry maintained that the GIPC Act is scheduled for an amendment, to address any lacuna, urging the Ghanaian traders to exercise restraint.



“Although retail activities are reserved for Ghanaians there is an existing diplomatic relationship and must be respected…” he said.

