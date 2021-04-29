CoST Sekondi/Takoradi builds Capacity of entities on disclosure

The workshop was to also equip key officers directly involved in the delivery of infrastructure

The eight procuring entities under the Sekondi Takoradi Infrastructure Transparency Initiative project have been schooled on how to use data standards to give information to the public.

The Capacity building workshop for procuring entities on CoST Disclosure using Infrastructure Data Standards (IDS) would help entities to turn out consistent and easy to understand project information in a language that project sponsors, stakeholders and beneficiaries would easily relate to and appreciate.



Opening the Workshop, the CoST Sekondi Takoradi Manager, Mr Isaac Aidoo said the workshop was part of series of recommendation to enhance proactive disclosure of information.



The workshop, he added, would equip key officers directly involved in the delivery of public infrastructure at the Assembly to adopt the CoST approach to disclose projects and contract information.



The CoST approach worked with 67 proactive and reactive formats of disclosing project information to the public to promote transparency.

Mr Aidoo prayed that the knowledge acquired would help the eight MMDAs to increase transparency and social accountability in public-funded infrastructure delivery in their various Districts.



Mr Aziz Mahmoud, CoST Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG) member, who took participants through key avenues for public disclosure and how to use the CoST Data Standards, said disclosures should begin from the planning stages through to completion.



He said the entities could adopt either the milestone or time-based approach in disclosing information.



The data could also be disclosed under the 40 points of proactive or 27 points of reactive without or with official request by project beneficiaries.