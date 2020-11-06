Cocoa farmers demand free healthcare at cocoa clinics

File Photo [A cocoa farmers]

Cocoa farmers in Ghana have appealed to the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) to allow them also access free healthcare at the various cocoa clinics.

Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Friday, November 6, President of Association of Ghana Cocoa Farmers Anane Boateng appealed to COCOBOD to ensure the health of cocoa farmers are prioritized.



The farmers lamented that “it seems politicians have been taking us the cocoa farmers for a ride”.



“They tell us sugar-coated lies during campaigns and neglect us when they are in power.”



He added that when Farmer’s Day is due these same politicians will only remember the poor farmers and give them tokens.

“[But] after the celebration, our problems continue to linger as the government looks unconcerned.”



On the issue of an insurance package for the farmers, Anane Boateng wondered why cocoa farmers are not given free medical care at the various cocoa clinics but rather the managers of COCOBOD.



The farmers are calling for a second look at their welfare to ensure that Ghana’s backbone foreign exchange earner is prioritized.