Cocoa farmers excited about 28.2% price increase

Alhaji Alhassan Bukari, President of COCOSHE

The Ghana Cocoa Coffee and Sheanut Farmer Association (COCOSHE) has praised the Akufo-Addo administration for the 28.2% increase in cocoa prices for the 2020-21 crop season.

According to the farmer-based organization, the producer price of a bag of 64kg of cocoa beans has been increased from GH¢ 515 to GH¢660 which translates into GH¢10, 560 per tonne.



“The 28.2 per cent upward adjustment in the price this year cannot be underestimated as it demonstrates the government's strong commitment towards improving the livelihoods of cocoa farmers in the country,” Alhaji Alhassan Bukari, the president of the association in a statement said.

“Cocoa farmers in the country have, indeed, heaved a sigh of relief as the government has finally rolled out the much-talked-about Living Income Differential pricing mechanism in the determination of the producer price for the 2020/2021 cocoa season.”



He added: “The hand pollination, mass pruning, irrigation projects, cocoa rehabilitation programme, free seedlings and other corporate social responsibility such as the cocoa roads project have enormously supported farmers...We are not only excited at the astronomical increase in the price this year but also appreciative of the government's recognition of the toils, passion and efforts of our gallant farmers who produce Ghana’s golden pod.”