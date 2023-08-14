Cocoa farmers group kick against halting of cocoa roads project

File photo of a road construction

A group of cocoa farmers have kicked against plans by the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) to halt the construction of cocoa roads in key growing areas.

The cocoa sector regulator recently announced that it will discontinue construction of the roads under its programme once the ongoing projects are completed.



President of the Concerned Farmers Association of Ghana, Oboadie Boateng Bonsu in his reaction to the decision said the move will further compound the woes of cocoa production.



He explained that once these access roads are not available, it will impact on the transportation of foodstuffs particularly to cocoa growing areas.



“If care is not taken, the country will collapse. A lot of foodstuffs come from Dwaboso, Besem, and the rest. So, if they are stopping the road construction, how can the people from Boso-Nkwanta and the rest, which is the cocoa growing area, bring their foodstuffs to the various communities or to the neighboring cities and districts for people to enjoy? Their roads have been deprived of tarring, and they are very dangerous,” he is quoted by citinewsroom.com



“I think COCOBOD has people that they engage, but I am talking about the real farmers on the ground, the concerned farmers, cocoa farmers, and even those of us who are helping to ensure that the cocoa is well established. Nobody touches the cocoa trees in this country, and they don’t even care about us. Even when we give them our reports, they don’t even respond,” Mr. Bonsu added.

Meanwhile, COCOBOD has explained that the decision forms part of a turnaround strategy by government to ensure the entity remains viable and hinged on its core mandate.



