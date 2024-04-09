Cocoa farmers receive $47 more than counterparts in Ivory Coast – COCOBOD

Public Relations Officer of COCOBOD, Fiifi Boafo

Following the public backlash that government through the Ghana Cocoa Board has shortchanged cocoa farmers in the pricing of cocoa beans, the Public Relations Officer of COCOBOD, Fiifi Boafo, has quashed the claims.

He averred that Ghanaian cocoa farmers receive $47 more than Ivorian farmers.



Disclosing this on Citi TV's Point of View programme, Fiifi Boafo noted that government has not ripped off cocoa farmers when it announced a hike in farmgate prices of cocoa beans.



“The difference between how much Ghana is paying cocoa farmers, and the Ivorians are paying cocoa farmers, we’re paying $47 more to our Ghanaian farmers compared to Ivorian farmers," he said.



He added that, "the people who told us to replicate what the Ivorians have done now say that what we have done is wrong and we are cheating the cocoa farmers. If I’m asked to do something someone is doing and I do the same, do you accuse me of doing the wrong thing, no."



The Public Relations Officer of COCOBOD further pointed out that government has in the past years given cocoa farmers a better producer price.



He cited fertilizer subsidy, among other benefits Ghanaian cocoa farmers enjoy during the crop season.

“Last year [2023] due to the exchange rate, the Ivorians’ price got better than Ghana’s. But the government in the last 7 years, with the exception of last year [2023] has paid better price to cocoa farmers as compared to the Ivorian counterparts,” Mr Boafo stated.



"In Cote D’Ivoire, there’s nothing like cooling down periods for cocoa farmers. There’s nothing like a subsidized fertilizer given to cocoa farmers. All interventions COCOBOD is giving to farmers in Ghana, the Ivorian counterparts are not enjoying same,” he added.



The price of cocoa beans was raised from GH¢20,928 per tonne to GH¢33,120.00 for the rest of the 2023/2024 cocoa season.



According to COCOBOD, the increment was to enhance the income of cocoa farmers, as well as, discourage the smuggling of cocoa beans to neighbouring countries.



But some Ghanaians including cocoa farmers have said the 58 percent increment was inadequate.



SA/MA