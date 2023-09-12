Cocoa smuggling causes Ghana to lose nearly 200,000 metric tonnes of cocoa beans - COCOBOD

Cocoa is a key export commodity for Ghana

Ghana’s cocoa regulator, COCOBOD has disclosed that between 100,000 and 200,000 metric tonnes of cocoa beans have been lost due to smuggling activities out of Ghana to neighbouring countries such as Togo and La Cote D’Ivoire.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, the smuggling activities have taken place from January this year to date.



Speaking with journalists in Kumasi on September 8, 2023, the COCOBOD CEO lamented that the illegal activities were taking a huge toll on Ghana’s cocoa output and the economy at large.



“We believe that there are some high-powered businessmen involved in the smuggling of cocoa beans…looking at the volume of cocoa beans being smuggled, it is not something that a cocoa farmer can do” …no farmer will be able to transport such volumes,” he is quoted by the Ghanaian Times Newspaper.



Joseph Boahen Aidoo further said authorities have so far arrested some suspects engaged in cocoa smuggling through articulated trucks to Togo and other neighboring countries.



He, however, warned that guilty offenders could face a prison sentence of five years minimum and 10 years maximum.

Touching on the smuggling of fertilser used for cocoa farming, the COCOBOD CEO said government is looking to review its fertilser policy by removing government subsidies to allow for cost of the cocoa to be added to the price for farmers.



“The free supply of fertiliser has intensified smuggling of the product, we have held meetings with the farmers to accept to buy the fertiliser themselves,” he added.



Meanwhile, Ghana has set October to commence the 2023/2024 crop season for cocoa farming.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday September 9 announced an increase in the farm-gate price for cocoa beans from GH¢800 to GH¢1,308 for the 2023/2024 crop season.



The increase represents a 63 percent hike in almost 20 years.

MA/NOQ



