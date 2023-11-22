Collective responsibility needed for economic Success - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Source: Peace FM

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has stressed the need for a collective effort in steering Ghana towards sustainable economic growth.

Contributing to the 2024 budget debate on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, Mr. Nkrumah said several stakeholders need to take up their responsibilities assiduously to ensure the execution of the budget and achieve economic objectives.



"Amidst our economic challenges, let us remember we have a collective responsibility for our economic growth. Together, united in purpose, we can implement the robust strategies outlined in the 2024 budget to shape a prosperous future for Ghana," the Minister said.



He emphasized the need for concerted efforts from various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Finance, Parliament, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), and even citizens in actively participating and ensuring the meticulous implementation of the budget.

Delving into economic policy analysis, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah emphasized the need for a well-thought-out economic policy to effectively track and achieve developmental goals. He highlighted two pivotal agendas: the Stability Agenda, focusing on inflation, exchange rates, and interest rates with support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the Growth Agenda, featuring a comprehensive 5-year strategy with a 14-month emphasis on priority areas like agriculture, aquaculture, tourism, creative arts, sports, and digitization.



He highlighted the government's commitment to social intervention programmes, Minister Oppong Nkrumah cited LEAP, Capitation Grant, School Feeding Program, NHIS, Teacher and Nursing Trainee Allowance, and Free SHS. The IMF's commendation underscored the prioritization of these programmes.



In his concluding remarks, Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah emphasized the need for a sustained and disciplined approach to the government's clear and robust growth program. He urged Ghanaians, especially the youth, to seize the opportunities within the country to establish businesses that will go further in creating more job opportunities for other Ghanaians.