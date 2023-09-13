Comfort and quality since 1988

Accra City Hotel

Source: Accra City Hotel

It is with immense pride and joy that we, the team at Accra City Hotel, announce our 35th anniversary.

For the past three and a half decades, we have dedicated ourselves to providing our esteemed guests with an unmatched experience of comfort and quality. This momentous occasion gives us an opportunity to reflect on our journey and express our gratitude to every individual who has been a part of it.



From our inception as the first star-rated hotel in Accra to our evolution into Accra City Hotel, we have established ourselves as a benchmark for excellence in the hospitality industry. Our hotel has constantly strived to create an atmosphere of comfort and tranquility. We have warmly welcomed travelers from all corners of the globe and have made it our mission to cater to their needs and surpass their expectations.



What sets Accra City Hotel apart is our unwavering commitment to ensuring our guests' comfort. We understand that traveling can be tiresome and demanding, which is why we have meticulously designed our rooms and suites to be sanctuaries of relaxation.



Our comfy beds, carefully selected linens, and thoughtfully chosen amenities are aimed at providing you with the utmost comfort and restful nights.



The journey towards milestone anniversaries such as this is never an individual effort, but the result of a dedicated team working collectively. We are grateful to our exceptional staff, whose unwavering commitment to service excellence has helped shape our reputation.



Their friendliness, professionalism, and attention to detail are the pillars on which our guests' satisfaction and loyalty are built.

Over the years, we have constantly evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of our discerning clientele. Our exceptional culinary offerings, featuring gastronomical delights crafted by our talented chefs have earned us accolades and a respected position among food connoisseurs.



Innovation and sustainability have always been at the forefront of our operations. From implementing energy conservation measures to reducing our carbon footprint, we strive to make a positive impact on the environment. Our dedication to responsible practices reflects our deep commitment to the communities we serve.



To mark this momentous occasion, we invite you to join us in celebrating our 35th anniversary. Whether you have been a guest in the past or are yet to experience the wonders of Accra City Hotel, we promise an unforgettable experience that will leave you with memories to cherish for a lifetime.



As we embark on the next chapter of our journey, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing you with an exceptional experience of comfort and quality. We look forward to welcoming you to our illustrious establishment and creating memorable moments together.



Thank you for being a part of our 35-year journey.



Here's to many more years of absolute excellence at Accra City Hotel.