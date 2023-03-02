Coming up BizTech: The growth of Artificial Intelligence in Ghana

0
Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Necessity, they say, is the mother of invention, and with emerging technologies, the needs of societies are being met in various forms.

In recent times, technology has helped humans to evolve and adapt to growing trends to ensure that result-oriented goals are achieved.

The rapid rise and growth of Artificial Intelligence, especially in Ghana, has come to stay, although there are concerns AI would soon wipe out the existing workforce while rendering humans and businesses less useful.

Coming up in this edition of BizTech which airs on Friday March 3, 2023 on GhanaWeb TV, we explore how technological advancements are making work easy for humans and businesses.

Watch the promo below:

