Coming up on Business Moments: The real estate company redefining home ownership

Luxury, affordability, and comfort are the desires of every homeowner and that's exactly what The Greens Estate seeks to provide for its clients.

Located in Tema Community 25, Accra, the gated residential space includes a playground for children, a gym, a poolside, a bar, and top-notch security for residents.



Business Moments takes a tour of the developments which contain bespoke one to five-bedroom houses that are home to a large number of families who are delighted to live in Accra and its environs.



Naa Oyoe Quartey explores some of the affordable properties of The Greens Estate for the first episode of Business Moments in 2023.

