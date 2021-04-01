Commercial activities in Sekondi-Takoradi takes a downslide amidst Easter festivities

The traders hoped things would improve even after the Easter festivities

Commercial business in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis is dwindling as a result of low patronage of goods and services ahead of the Easter festivities.

Interacting with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), some traders at the Takoradi market circle expressed concern about the low patronage of the goods with some describing this year as the worst.



According to them, the usual Easter euphoria has not had any impact on sales, blaming the situation on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



However, Foodstuffs such as rice, oil, smoked fish, eggs, and vegetables were in high demand.



Dominic Baiden, a sneaker seller said Easter periods gave him bumper sales but the same could not be said due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“I use to make more sales during Easter seasons because people could go out to have fun but from last year till now everything has changed due to the pandemic”, he said.

"Comparing last year to this year, I will say last year was better because I was able to sell over 40 sneakers a day.”, he added



Mrs Margaret Quayson a shopper, also said things have not been normal ever since the COVID-19 broke out.



According to her, items such as dresses, shoes, bags, bracelets, and many others which sold faster during the Easter season were not moving.



For her, the ban on beaches and nightclubs was also a contributing factor as people knew that there not be any means of going out to have fun even if they bought new dresses.



Madam Elizabeth Mensah, a distributor of beverages revealed that business was just like any other day in the market even though it was the Easter season.

“I was expecting high patronage but that has not been so due to COVID-19, but I hope things go on well in the coming days but for now, nothing is happening”, she said in frustration.



Madam Rosemary Asiedu, a boutique owner believed that things would have been better but for the imposition of the COVID-19 restrictions.



In that regard, she said, “it is my prayer that COVID-19 leaves us very soon for things to return to normal in the years ahead”.



The traders hoped things would improve even after the Easter festivities.