Commercialising agric, industry and tourism remains my vision for Bono East - Minister

Bono East Regional Minister, Mr Kwasi Adu- Gyan has reiterated his vision of commercialising Agriculture and enhancing trade and industry and boosting tourism.

According to him, as Minister of a primarily Agrarian region, with strong prospects in trade and agri-commerce, it is essential to elevate the age-old methods of subsistence farming and adopt contemporary ways of mechanised, commercially viable agriculture.



“The vision I bring to this office is one of commercializing agriculture, improving on trade and industry, developing human capital and harnessing our cultural and tourism potentials.” He indicated.



He disclosed this in an inaugural meeting with MMDCEs, Heads of Departments, Agencies and Parastatals of the Bono East Region on Monday, March 20, 2021, at the Regional Coordinating Council in Techiman.



Based on a solemn pledge to build on the foundations already laid towards the rapid development of the region, he emphasised his firm conviction to grow the Region and improve the quality of life of the people.



“I assure you that I will run an open-door administration and that all stakeholders with brilliant development ideas are always welcome to my office. I promise to listen to voices great and small, near or far and from friends or persons with opposing views.”

Hon. Adu Gyan urged the MMDCEs and Heads of Departments to be innovative, unique and different in the way they do things and assured them to explore and adapt the practical use of ICT as a tool to improve the quality and efficiency of the services delivered to the citizenry.



“We must improve the way we do things and bring transparency, accountability and efficiency in the revenue collection efforts of the assemblies in line with the District Performance Assessment Tool’s minimum condition.” He stated.



Touching on a new wave of responsible and inclusive leadership, he urged them to brace up for change and evolution of new work ethics and new attitudes which identifies one’s work and take initiatives at least within permissible bounds.



Present at the occasion were Heads of Departments, the former Regional Minister, Hon. Kofi Amoakohene, former Deputy Regional Minister Hon Martin Oti Gyarko, Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure and Investment Fund, Prof. Christopher Ameyaw Ekumfi and the Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr Thomas Adu-Appiah.