Commodities Market as of April 23

Crude Oil is closing the trade week at a very good price rate

On the commodities market today April 23, 2021, Crude Oil is closing the trading week on a positive note by trading at sixty-one dollars forty-six cents per barrel ($61.46) as compared to yesterday’s trading of sixty-four dollars twenty-one cents per barrel ($64.21), yesterday with a price change of a positive eighty-three cents, indicating a positive 1.31% increase. But today the price change is standing at a positive zero point zero three (+0.03).

Gold is trading at one thousand, seven hundred and eighty-four dollars, ninety-nine cents ($1,784.99) with a price change of a positive one dollar, zero point five cents (+1.05).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, four hundred and two dollars ($2,402) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand four hundred and thirty-seven dollars (2,437).

Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-five dollars fifty-five cents ($85.55) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-four dollars, twenty-seven cents ($84.27).



However, Coffee is trading at one hundred and thirty-five dollars, twenty cents ($135.20) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and thirty dollars, sixty-five cents ($132.45).