Commodities Market as of April 29

The price of Gold also did well on the market today

On the commodities market today April 29, 2021, Crude Oil is trading at sixty-four dollars sixty- four cents ($64.64) as against yesterday’s trading of sixty-two dollars, thirty cents ($62.30).

Gold is trading at one thousand, seven hundred and sixty-six dollars, sixty-six cents ($1,766.66) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, seven hundred eighty-one dollars, zero-six cents ($1,781.06).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, four hundred and thirty-two dollars ($2,432.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand four hundred and forty-seven dollars ($2,447.00).

Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-seven dollars, fifty-six cents ($87.56) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-seven dollars, sixty-four cents ($87.64).



However, Coffee is trading at one hundred and forty-five dollars, eighty cents ($145.80)