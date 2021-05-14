Commodities Market as of May 14

The price of cocoa went up to close the week

On the commodities market today May 14, 2021, Crude Oil is trading at sixty-four dollars, five cents ($64.5) closing the 20th trade week of the 2021 fiscal year as compared to last Wednesday’s trading of sixty-six dollars ($66.03).

Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and thirty-five dollars, five cents ($1,835.5) as compared to last Wednesday’s trading of one thousand eight hundred and thirty-four dollars, thirty-four cents ($1,834.34).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, four hundred and ninety-four dollars ($2,494.0) as compared to last Wednesday’s trading of two thousand four hundred and twenty-five dollars ($2,425.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-five dollars, seventy-one cents ($85.71) as compared to last Wednesday’s trading of

eighty-eight dollars, seventy-one cents ($88.71).



And Coffee is trading at one hundred and forty-five dollars, six cents ($145.6) one hundred and forty-seven dollars, ninety cents ($147.90).