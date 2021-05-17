Commodities Market as of May 17

The price of gold has gone up by $14.01

On the commodities market today May 17, 2021, Crude Oil started the 21st trade week of the 2021 fiscal year at sixty-five dollars, thirty-two cents ($65.32) as compared to last Friday’s trading of sixty-four dollars, five cents ($64.5).

Gold is trading at one thousand eight hundred and forty-nine dollars, fifty-one cents ($1,849.51) as compared to last Friday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and thirty-five dollars, five cents ($1,835.5).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, five hundred and four dollars ($2,504.00) as compared to last Friday’s trading of two thousand, four hundred and ninety-four dollars ($2,494.0).

Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-three dollars, thirty-two cents ($83.32) as compared to last Friday’s trading of eighty-five dollars, seventy-one cents ($85.71).



And Coffee is trading at one hundred and forty-four dollars, twenty-five cents ($144.25) as compared to last Friday’s trading of one hundred and forty-five dollars, six cents ($145.6).