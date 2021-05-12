Commodities market as of May 12

Crude Oil's price went up on the mid-week trade market

On the commodities market, as of today, May 12, 2021, the price of crude oil is trading at sixty-six dollars ($66.03) as compared to yesterday’s trading of sixty-four dollars, zero point one cents ($64.01).

Gold is trading at one thousand eight hundred and thirty-four dollars, thirty-four cents ($1,834.34) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand eight hundred and twenty-five dollars, ten cents ($1,825.10).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand four hundred and twenty-five dollars ($2,425.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, four hundred and seventy-three dollars ($2,473.00).

Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-eight dollars, seventy-one cents ($88.71) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-eight dollars, twenty-one cents ($88.21).



And Coffee is trading at one hundred and forty-seven dollars, ninety cents ($147.90) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and forty-seven dollars, zero point five cents ($147.05).