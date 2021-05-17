Communications Ministry holds two-day retreat with parliamentary select Committee

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD) has ended a two-day retreat for the Parliamentary Select Committee on Communications to update members of the Committee, especially the new ones, on the activities of the Ministry.

The event brought together the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (MP), Deputy Minister-Designate, Ms Ama Pomaa Boateng, Chief Director, Mrs Magdalene Apenteng, Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee, the Heads of Agencies of the Ministry and their staff, and staff of MoCD.



The NCA, GIFEC, NITA, KAICE, GMet, ADC, PCRSC, Gh Post, CSA, GDNR, DPC and the E Transform project were present at the meeting.



Opening the program, the sector Minister noted that it was imperative for the Ministry and its agencies to meet the members of the Committee regularly to keep them up to date on the activities of the Ministry.

She stressed that such meetings afford leadership the opportunity to take a retrospective look at the previous year's performance, put mechanisms in place to address challenges that the Ministry faced and plan ahead.



Ms Owusu-Ekuful in her remarks enumerated some priority projects for the Ministry. These include Rural Telephony Projects, Central Equipment Identity Registry, Sim card registration, Girls-in-ICT, IT Audit, cybersecurity, National Roaming and Shared Digital Infrastructure among others.



The Minister thanked the committee for its immense support over the years that has enhanced the work of the Ministry and called on members of the Committee to continue supporting activities of the Ministry.