Companies donate to support farmers’ day celebration

Dr. Nurah Gyeile, received the donation and commended the organizations for their support

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture on Wednesday received donations from companies in support of the 36th edition of the National Farmers’ Day celebration.

The organizations are: Stanbic Bank, Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited, Ghana Exim Bank, Interplast Ghana, Agricultural manufacturing group limited (AMG), Nanam Ventures, New Okaff limited, Sidaco Company limited, Ganoma Agro chemical limited, The Lenan Ventures, Crocodile Matchet Company, Tovert, Chemico Company limited, Coleplast and Sunshine Company Limited.



The AMG limited presented a cheque for GHS 100,000, 1000 nose masks and 10 boxes of hand sanitizers while Interplast Ghana presented a cheque for GHS 20,000 to further the interest of irrigation.



Stanbic Bank presented a brand new pickup as prize for the second runner up winner and a cheque for GHS52,000.00, Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited also presented GHS10,000 and a corn mill, New Okaff presented GHS10,000 and some insecticides for the farmers.



Nanam limited presented a cheque for GHS 20,000 and some farm imputs. Ganoma presented GHS 54,000 worth of goods, Sunshine Company limited donated spraying machines.



Chemico Company Limited donated GHS100,000 whiles Tovert donated chemicals for farming. Crocodile matchet Company also donated some matches for crop farming.

The Minister of State in Charge of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Nurah Gyeile, who received the donation, commended the organizations for their support.



He said this will go a long way to help the ministry organize this year’s farmer’s day event.



“We used to honour about 80 farmers but as at today, the number of award winners has increased because of the number regions has increased,” he added.



The Minister further noted that the event will celebrate farmers for their hard work and serve as a platform to encourage agriculture productivity in the country.