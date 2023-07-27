Companies must embrace CSR and contribute to SDGs - PwC

Richard Ansong, a Partner at PwC

PricewaterhouseCoopers, PwC, the largest provider of professional services in Africa has called on companies in Ghana to deepen their commitment to social responsibility and sustainability issues.

Speaking on Tuesday 25 July, 2023, at the 10th edition of the Centre for CSR West Africa’s National CSR and Sustainability Conference at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Mr. Richard Ansong, a Partner at PwC admonished companies in Ghana to continue to seek ways to improve their commitments to sustainable practices.



Mr. Ansong said: “Companies can no longer operate without strong commitments to values that promote, support and protect people and the planet. It is no longer fashionable or acceptable to stand aside and watch. Some companies are doing well to integrate sustainability practices in their businesses, others have a long way to go. The more companies in Ghana imbibe sustainability, the better the business ecosystem would become.”



Talking about PwC, he said: “As the largest provider of professional services in Africa, we are a forward-thinking, forward-looking, sustainability-conscious organization. We specialize in providing industry-focused assurance, tax and advisory services to enhance value for our clients globally and in Ghana. We ensure that sustainability is engrained in our service delivery. We take pride in the fact that our services add value by helping to improve transparency, trust and consistency of business processes in Ghana and across the world.”



The Centre for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), West Africa, a leading CSR and Sustainability advocacy organization, in collaboration with the Association of Ghana Industries, organized the Conference and brought together, many leading socially responsible companies and organizations who rendered accounts of their impressive and excellent social stewardship at the Conference.



Other companies and organizations such as RYTHM Foundation, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Vodafone Ghana, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), World Vision, Volta River Authority and VIVO Energy delivered speeches and presentations on their contributions to CSR and sustainability.

Talking from the perspectives of academia, Prof. Martin Gyambrah, a Senior Educational Manager, Strategy Consultant and Corporate Advisor with extensive experience in Institutional Development, Leadership and Administration in International Contexts and Director of the University of Applied Management Ghana, asked companies to establish actions and systems to ensure or guarantee the sustainability and continuity of critical resources for the achievement of their sustainability objectives. He implored businesses to re-align and commit to sustainable business practices and create “Merchants of Foresight”. He advised that a company that cannot imagine or plan for the future, would not be around to enjoy it.



Also in attendance was GOIL, Ghana’s leading marketer and distributor of oil and petroleum products represented by its Public Relations Manager, Mr. Robert Kyere and Madam Jamilatu Mohammed, RYTHM Foundation represented by the Head of the Foundation, Santhi Periasamy, World Vision represented by Mrs. Agnes Obeng and Mr. Joseph Appiah. The Conference was a platform that enabled businesses give account of their societal stewardship, network, partner and collaborate for business sustainability.



Promasidor, Republic Bank, CBL West Africa, SIC Ghana, Ghanaian German Economic Association, Societe Generale, Consolidated Bank, Blay and Associates, Fruveg, Toyota Ghana, Rivella Enterprise, Bosomtwi Industries, Imperial General Assurance, J. A. Abrahams & Sons, Amla Foundation, Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, etc and more than 30 media organisations attended the Conference.



Speaking at the Conference, Mr, John Kojo Williams, Co-Founder of the Centre for CSR, West Africa said: “Since 2013, we have been at the forefront of creating awareness on CSR and sustainability issues and matchmaking companies to create sustainable impact. We are happy that this Conference is a huge success and that companies were provided the much-needed platform to render their CSR account, network and partner for more sustainable projects that will keep their businesses alive and make society better. This Conference brought together, companies, business associations, regulatory agencies, international aid organisations, academia and the media.”



According to the Centre for CSR West Africa, a magazine to compile CSR activities of companies in Ghana would soon be published. Entries for the 10th Edition of the Ghana CSR Excellence Awards 2024 are now officially open. Enquiries can be sent to: centreforcsr@outlook.com.