Competitive pricing in gas industry key to govt's industrialization agenda – Opoku Prempeh

Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has identified competitive pricing in the gas sector as a key component in realizing government's industrialization agenda.

The Minister made this statement in a series of tweets after holding a virtual engagement session with leading executives of Vitol, a global energy and commodities trader.



Key among the discussion were thermal energy issues and pricing.



The Minister whiles describing his engagement with the executives as 'fruitful,' expressed optimism that “gas pricing, including the role of energy companies in competitive pricing will help grow this important sector in our drive towards an industrialization agenda.”

