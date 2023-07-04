Complete development projects initiated by your predecessors-Dormaahene

Dormaahene Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II

Source: GNA

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area has urged successive governments to endeavour to continue and complete development projects initiated by their predecessors.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II, also the President of the Bono Region House of Chiefs gave the advice when speaking at the 10th anniversary memorial lecture organised in honour of the late former President John Evans Atta Mills in Sunyani.



He called on the government to find alternative sources of funding and complete physical educational and health infrastructure projects initiated under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, left to deteriorate.



The Bono, Bono East, Ahafo and Western North Regional branches of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) jointly organised the lecture on the theme “The Man John Evans Atta Mills-10 Years On”, and attended by leadership of the Party, traditional leaders, youth groups and some Members of Parliament.



Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II said continuity of development projects would improve the nation’s physical infrastructure and urged the government to complete educational and housing projects such as the E-blocks for the benefit of Ghanaians.

He said governments must not play partisan politics with development, saying doing so would deny the citizenry the required development that would better their lives.



Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II cited that it would be unfortunate for any government to abandon the “Agenda 111 Hospital” project if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government was voted out of power.



He said the nation’s development had been back and forth because of the unwillingness and failure of successive governments to continue with projects initiated by their predecessors and advised politicians to desist from that behaviour.