Comply with OHSE protocols to keep GPHA’s ISO status – ISO coordinator tells staff

ISO Coordinator, GPHA, Frances Jemimah Manu

Source: Eye on Port

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has acquired certifications in ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, and ISO 27001:2013.

These certifications offer a standardized framework for the organization to demonstrate its commitment to quality, health, and safety at work, environmental sustainability, and information security.



These certifications not only enhance the organization's internal processes but also contributes to building trust and credibility with customers, partners, and stakeholders.



In the spirit of keeping with ISO standards and processes, GPHA’s Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment (OHSE) Committee was formed where key health, safety, and environmental concerns are addressed.



The committee constitutes functional members of top management and staff and is empowered with overarching responsibilities on the affairs of the Authority concerning issues of health, safety, and environment.



The ISO Coordinator of GPHA, Mrs. Frances Jemimah Manu, sits on the committee serving as the mediator between heads of department and the committee on implementation of action plans.



The most recent of such is GPHA’s revised OHSE policy whose implementation is being aggressively pursued to forge an organizational culture that prioritizes health, safety, and the environment at the ports.

Last week, GPHA embarked on a sensitization drive to enhance the awareness and understanding of Health, Safety, and Environmental practices among staff and stakeholders. This is expected to yield long-term benefits in terms of employee well-being, reduced accidents, and increased overall safety compliance and environmental consciousness within the port environment.



Despite the enthusiasm shown by staff and port stakeholders during the road show, the ISO Coordinator has urged all port users to maintain momentum all year round.



She intimated that, in addition to the operational efficiency, compliance with OHSE policies bring to port activities, it also ensures employee well-being and environmental sustainability.



Mrs. Manu also added that being ISO certified maintains trust with the internal business community who willingly do business with organizations that practice internationally-recognized methods.



“It also tells the world that we are a responsible organization. GPHA interacts with international bodies. We are also compliant with IMO and ILO requirements and regulations. So to demonstrate to the world that we are up for business we need to comply with them,” she said.



She was speaking on the panel of the award-winning Eye on Port program with other members of the OHSE committee live on national television.

The ISO Coordinator of GPHA expressed the faith and support received from top management in recent years whenever OHSE matters come up.



ISO procedures she said have been carefully crafted to fulfill the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. She encouraged the staff to help her outfit foster a culture of health, safety, and environmental consciousness, in the ports, today and for the future.



Mrs. Manu said a summary of the authority’s policies has been drafted in the GPHA handbook and is accessible to all external stakeholders with soft copies on the GPHA website.



Likewise, copies of the policy have been distributed via SharePoint for employees of the organization. She encouraged everyone to be acquainted with these policies to ensure smooth and safe operations within the port environment.