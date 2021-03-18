Concerned Drivers Association, True Drivers Union suspend intended transport fare increment

File Photo: A bus station

The National Concerned Drivers Association and True Drivers Union have suspended their decision to increase transport fares effective Thursday, 18 March 2020.

This follows consultation between the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) and leadership of the National Concerned Drivers Association and True Drivers Union.



This means that passengers will maintain the exact fare from their pick-up location to their destinations.



The drivers, earlier this week threatened to increase transport fares due to the increase in the road toll levy by government.



But speaking in an interview with Class Business’ Pious Kojo Backah, Industrial and Commercial Relations Officer of GPRTU, Imoro Abass said the drivers have agreed to halt the increase and would decide the next line of action when Parliament finally approves the 2021 budget.

“Transport fares have gone up by 300 percent, DVLA has also increased their documentation fares we've been paying to them etc. There are so many things which come with some percentage as we speak now. So I have asked our brothers to exercise patience. Let's wait till the budget is approved then we can add whatever percentage coming out of those two or three things to it then we can come out appropriately”.



He also noted that as part of measures to clear its debts, government introduced the concept of “burden sharing”, the transport organisations will also adopt “cost sharing” to strike a balance.



Mr Abbass therefore urged the general public to comply when the new directive pertaining to price increment is given.