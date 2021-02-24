Confusion hits Appointments Committee over Ministry for Public Enterprise

Joseph Ato Cudjoe, Minister-Designate for Public Enterprises Ministry

The Appointments Committee was thrown into a state of confusion when a Nominee appeared to be vetted as a Minister-Designate for Public Enterprises Ministry.

When the former Deputy Minister of Energy, Joseph Ato Cudjoe, appeared for vetting, members of the Committee, the Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu cut short his vetting, claiming he had no idea of what the ministry will do.



When Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Member of Parliament for Asawase asked Mr Cudjoe what his ministry was going to do, he answered that the essence of the ministry is to focus on the performance of state-owned enterprises.



Meanwhile, after answering several questions and justifying the need for a Ministry for Public Enterprises, Haruna Iddrisu said he was still confused about the exact work the Ministry will do.

He asked the nominee to mention five enterprises apart from SSNIT and the National Identification Authority that will be monitored by the new ministry but the Nominee before answering tried to make Haruna Iddrisu understand the work of the Ministry will do in details.



Before he could finish, Mr Haruna Iddrisu said he was still not convinced about what the nominee was talking about and cut short his questions.



The vetting was then brought to an end after Joseph Osei Owusu advised the nominee on what to do for the Ministry when he is approved.