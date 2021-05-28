Consider cost involved in relocating spare parts dealers to Afienya – Minister told

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

Social commentator, Coach Opeele Boateng says the motive behind moving spare parts dealers from Abossey-Okai to Afienya is not wrong.

However, the cost involved must be considered before such a move is made.



Speaking to Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he shared that this decision will now affect the cost of goods and the convenience involved in purchasing goods.



“The fitters will now charge you for their transport to the new place and now look at how convenience will be affected. I won’t say it’s bad, because I know the regional minister wants the best but he should consider the cost”, he told host Don Prah.



Proposing an alternative solution, he stated: “We should get rid of this idea and decentralize the system in such a way that every place has its own spare parts hub”.

Plans are underway for the relocation of all spare parts dealers from Abossey Okai in Accra to Afienya.



According to the new Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, who has initiated a campaign to 'Make Accra work again, the government has identified a land in Afienya and was working towards allocating it to the spare parts dealers.



The land, he said is owned by the government and letters have already been sent to the Lands Commission under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources for the allocation.



Meanwhile, Spare Parts Dealers at Obossey-Okai have expressed their readiness to move from their present location to Afienya as proposed by the government.