Consolidated Bank Ghana LTD strengthens ties with media

Mr. Daniel Wilson Addo, Managing Director, CBG addressing the media.

Source: Consolidated Bank Ghana LTD

Consolidated Bank Ghana LTD (CBG) as part of its fifth-year milestone has held a 'CBG Meet the Press' session with editors in Accra to celebrate the impact of the Bank over the years and strengthen ties with the media as is done every year by the Bank.

The event brought together distinguished editors from selected media houses, creating an opportunity for CBG to express gratitude and share its remarkable journey.



Among the notable attendees were Directors of the Bank and editors representing a spectrum of media outlets including GTV, UTV, Peace FM, Joy FM, Asaase Radio, Adom FM, Happy FM, Daily Graphic, Daily Guide, Business & Financial Times, Ghanaian Times, Chronicle, Ghanaian Publisher, Peacefmonline, and the Ghana News Agency.



The Managing Director of the Consolidated Bank Ghana LTD, Mr. Daniel Wilson Addo, narrated the Bank's inspiring story marked by teamwork, determination, and resilience. He highlighted CBG's significant role in supporting businesses, disbursing GHS 1.6 billion in loans to over 5,600 enterprises, with a specific focus on sectors such as energy, tourism, and agriculture.



CBG's dedication to innovation was evident through the introduction of programs like the 'CBG SME Adesua Series' and streamlined loan processing, earning the Bank prestigious awards, including the 'Euromoney Award for SME Market Leadership’ in 2022 and 2023.

Mr. Addo emphasized CBG’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), particularly in health and education, showcasing the broader impact on the community.



Looking ahead, Mr. Addo outlined plans to deepen investment in digitization, upscale support for SMEs, prioritize customer service, and enhance operational efficiency. The overarching ambition is to secure market leadership in SME financing while solidifying its status as a resilient financial institution.



CBG expressed gratitude to the media for the continuous support and pledged an unwavering commitment to transparency, open communication, and collaborative efforts that contribute to the economic landscape of Ghana.



Consolidated Bank Ghana LTD (CBG) is wholly owned by the Government of Ghana and operates as a universal Bank with 114 branches in 13 regions of Ghana. The Bank has strong government support, a large SME client network, and a pool of diverse talent.