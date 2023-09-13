Consolidated Energy Services Chamber Ghana launched in Accra

Members of the chamber in a group photo after launch

The Consolidated Energy Service Chamber Ghana (CESCGHA) was officially launched at the premises of the Petroleum Commission in Accra on Thursday 10th August 2023.

CESCGHA is a chamber and mouthpiece for oil and gas service providers in Ghana’s upstream oil and gas industry. The chamber envisions strengthening the competitiveness of indigenous Ghanaian companies in the energy sector in Ghana and promoting the interests of its members in Africa and the global energy space.



The creation of the Chamber was birthed from a merger between the Ghana Oil and Gas Service Providers Association (GOGSPA) and the Upstream Petroleum Service Providers Association (UPSAG).



In his remarks, the Chairman of CESCGHA, Mr. Nuertey Adzeman explained the role of the Chamber emphasizing that it has been created to foster an environment that will nurture the development of the energy industry.



“We are confident that the creation of this Chamber will be a means through which we can contribute to the development of the industry; using collaborative and innovative efforts to create opportunities for economic growth,” he said.



Speaking as the Guest of Honour at the event, Mr. Egbert Faibille Jnr., CEO of the Petroleum Commission, congratulated CESCGHA for the creation of the new Chamber.

He assured that the Commission is prepared to engage the Chamber when needed and provide assistance to members when the need arises.



“Congratulations on the launch of your Chamber. I believe this new merger will encourage more Indigenous Ghanaian Companies (IGCs) to join the Chamber to learn best practices including how to competitively tender for bids and strategically position members to take advantage of opportunities within the industry”, Mr. Faibille Jnr. said.



“I urge you to continue to strive to attain the highest professional standards so that in the next few years you can become a reference point in the energy chamber advocacy,” he added.



The Board Members of the CESCGHA include Mr. Nuertey Adzeman, Chairman of the Chamber, Professor Vera Fiador, Mrs. Dela Quarshie-Twum, Kingsley Kofi Korankye, Ransford Kobina Arthur and Kwame Osei-Sarpong.