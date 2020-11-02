Consumers stranded as gas shortage hits parts of Greater Accra, Central and Western Regions

File photo: Empty gas cylinders lined up for refill

Consumers of Liquefied Petroleum Gas have been left stranded as parts of the Greater Accra, Central and Western Regions have been hit with an acute shortage of supply.

Domestic and commercial consumers of LPG in the affected areas have had no supply since Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after the Gas Tanker Drivers Union declared a sit-down strike on Thursday, October 29, 2020.



Among the affected consumers include some commercial drivers who use LPG as a source of fuel. The affected drivers have called for an immediate solution to the situation as it has taken a toll on their business.



In a related development, the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations in a statement released on Sunday, November 1, 2020, said the situation is expected to be brought back to normalcy as the Gas Tanker Drivers Union has resumed full scale working after a stakeholders meeting was held.

The emergency meeting was held between the Ministry, the Gas Tanker Drivers Union, the Ghana Transport Petroleum and Chemical Drivers Union as well as the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketing Companies.



The Ministry, whiles expressing gratitude to the drivers for accepting to resume work, also assured the public that government remains committed to ensuring that the matter is resolved with the urgency it deserves.



