Continuous staff development relevant for insurance industry - Former NIC Commissioner

Former Commissioner of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Ms Lydia Lariba Bawa

Source: GNA

Ms Lydia Lariba Bawa, a former Commissioner of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), says the insurance industry needs continuous staff development.

She said periodic training and refresher courses for staff of insurance companies were necessary to ensure effective service delivery to clients of the industry.



Ms. Bawa said this at the end of a three-day capacity building workshop organised by Imperial General Assurance for some of its technical staff from 24th – 26th May, 2021 in Accra.



She said regular practical and hands-on training for staff development to engender value-addition to services provided by insurance companies were more relevant now than ever with people yet to recover from the impact of COVID-19.



Mr. Robert Wugah, the Managing Director of Imperial General Assurance, said the Company remained committed to ensuring the provision of excellent insurance services in the country.



He said the training had repositioned the staff “to continue to deliver excellent services to our stakeholders, particularly to our customers.”

Mr said the Company had reduced the anxiety of their customers while exceeding their expectations by giving them solid protection for their insurance policies, especially during the pandemic.



The three-day training covered various topics on motor insurance, engineering insurance, bond insurance, underwriting requirements, claim processes, policy conditions, among others.



The beneficiaries were selected from the Company’s underwriting, claims, retail and agency departments from its branches across the country.



Imperial General Assurance is a wholly-owned Ghanaian insurance company, which provides non-life insurance solutions.