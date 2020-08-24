Business News

Coronavirus: 3.5 million African aviation jobs projected to be lost - IATA

Kotoka International Airport’s Terminal 3

Some 3.5 million jobs in Africa’s aviation space are likely to be lost as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

According to data released by the IATA on August 13, the projected figure for job losses is more than half of the continent’s 6.2 million aviation-related employment.



Meanwhile, the aviation body adds that the figure is also more than 400,000 of its initial projection in April this year with Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for aviation declining by up to US$35 billion.



The IATA had previously projected a US$28 billion decline.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in June this year revealed that it has lost nearly 95 percent of its revenue income due to the novel Coronavirus inflicted ban on foreign travel.



The immediate past Director General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Simon Allotey earlier lamented the authority has not been spared the wrath of the pandemic and has to make some stringent pay cuts to survive.



Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 15th address to the nation revealed the country’s air borders are likely to be open in September subject to guidelines issued by the Ghana Health Service, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Ghana Airport Company Limited and the Ministry of Aviation.

