Coronavirus: African Insurance Organisation conference cancelled

The executive committee of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO) has cancelled its 47th Conference and Annual General Assemblies, which were initially scheduled to be held from May 31st to June 3rd 2020.

AIO is the umbrella-body of all Insurance Companies from the African Union (AU) countries.



According to a release after an extraordinary meeting held a fortnight ago, the executive committee reassessed the current situation of COVID-19 Global pandemic in view of re-examining its earlier decision of March 2020 postponing the Conference to October 3 -7 in Lagos, by settling on the position of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) calling for cancellation.

However, the Executive Committee says that the 47th Conference will be held during 2021 in Lagos, on a date yet to be announced.



More importantly, too, payment made by delegates for the 47th Conference will either reimbursed or carried forward to 2021.

