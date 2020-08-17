Business News

Coronavirus: Borders, beaches and pubs remain closed – Akufo-Addo

File photo: Winneba Beach

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said in an address to the nation on Sunday, August 16 that beaches, pubs, cinemas and nightclubs in Ghana still remain closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He told Ghanaians that “beaches, pubs, cinemas and nightclubs still remain closed until further notice.”



He said also Ghana’s borders still remain closed until further notice.

“I want to ensure that we are in a position to test every single passenger that arrives in the country to avoid the spread of the virus. The outcome of that exercise will show us the way, and determine when we can reopen our border by air. I am hoping that by God’s grace, we will be ready to do so by 1st September.



“Until further notice, our borders by air, by land and by sea remain close to human traffic. For stranded Ghana residents stranded abroad, special dispensation will continue to be given for their evacuation back to Ghana where they will be subjected to the mandatory quarantine and safety protocols.”

