Business News

Coronavirus: Exhibitions industry in Ghana loses millions

File photo [A Kente Exhibition]

With many events cancelled or rescheduled to 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the economy of Ghana continues to lose millions of dollars which would have come from the exhibitions industry.

Experts and players in the exhibitions and trade shows space maintain that the industry generates millions of dollars per year to the Ghanaian economy and remains the source of thousands of jobs in the value-chain.



They lament that that based on the current numbers and size of the events which have failed to take place as scheduled, a significant amount of economic output has already been lost.



The imposition of restrictions on public gatherings, including exhibitions, conferences, workshops and the suspension of travel to and from Ghana under Executive Instrument 64 (E.I 64) had hugely impacted the exhibitions and events industry.



Mr Prince Hari Crystal, Chief Executive Officer of exhibition Management Company in Ghana, Exhibition Masters, told this paper the impact of the pandemic on planned exhibitions both within and beyond the shores of the country had been staggering.



“These postponements have an immediate impact because they delay scheduled business and revenues; this poses an existential risk, in particular for small and medium-sized companies,” Mr Crystal intimated.



Stressing the importance of exhibitions and the role they play in the economy, Mr Crystal noted that “exhibitions make a significant contribution to many business sectors in Ghana. The more global a business sector the more important the role of trade shows in introducing vendors to buyers and ensuring that industry players maintain contact with industry developments,” he explained.

Exhibition Masters organizes and provides a wide range of trade shows and exhibition management services.



Mr Crystal explained that trade shows tended to be a celebration of success with successful companies exhibiting and successful companies visiting.



“This enabling impact of trade shows is the core to providing the Return On Investment for exhibitors and visitors and in most cases provides the measurement criteria for determining success,” he observed.



With a number of countries announcing schedules for the easing of restrictions imposed due to COVID-19, as non-essential businesses are opened, as travel restrictions on hospitality industry are lifted and land borders , sea and air ports are opened, life should return to normal, all though experts have warned the virus will stay with humanity for a while.



“Where and when such restrictions are lifted in Ghana, exhibitions can then also be held safely, open to those participants covered by existing travel directives, whether locally, regionally or internationally,” Mr Crystal added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.