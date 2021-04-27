Coronavirus: KIA produced false positive result for AfCFTA Secretary General

Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area

Read the full statement below:



A routine antigen test was performed on H.E Wamkele Mene, at Kotoka International Airport upon his return from a mission outside the country. This antigen test returned a COVID-19 positive result.



Following the initial positive test result, His Excellency took precautionary steps and went into quarantine whilst receiving guidance and advice from his medical team. His medical team advised him to undergo further independent PCR tests. Consequently, His Excellency undertook two independent tests, from two different private labs. Both independent PCR tests returned a negative result, clearing the Secretary-General of Covid 19. It appears that the Covid-19 antigen test that was conducted at the airport produced a false-positive result.



In addition, it is worth noting that almost 2 weeks ago, His Excellency received the Johnson & Johnson (J & J) vaccine, which should provide him with an additional measure of protection. His Excellency continues to adhere to all prescribed COVID-19 protocols.



He will participate in all the upcoming events, namely: (i) the Inaugural Meeting of the Dispute Settlement Body Committee (DSB) meeting taking place from Monday 26 April 2021 until Wednesday 28th April 2021; and (ii) the meeting of senior trade officials from the 29th April to 1st May 2021 and the Council of Minister’s meeting on Monday the 3rd May 2021.



The AfCFTA Secretariat continues to encourage all staff and stakeholders to be vigilant and adhere to prescribed COVID-19 protocols. Stay Safe.