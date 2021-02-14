Coronavirus: Make every day a market day to reduce congestion – Medical Practitioner

Traders and buyers at a market

A proposal has been mooted out for discussion to consider making every day a market day to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the country.

In most parts of Ghana, every three days constitute a market day where traders travel from both near and far to a particular market for trading activities.



But this trend needs to be revised as a result of the speed and rate at which the Covid-19 pandemic is spreading in the country.



This is the position of Upper East Regional Director of Ghana Health Service, Dr.Emmanuel Dzotsi.



According to him, the markets in the country have been identified as a major cause of the spread of Covid-19.

He indicates that most of the market women do not observe safety protocols which makes it a fertile grounds for the spread of the virus.



“You can make every day a market day so that we don’t wait for a day for a market day so we will reduce the congestion because, when we declare days as market days, that’s where a lot of people come in and then the congestion increases” he stated.



Dr. Emmanuel Dzotsi made this observation and proposal during a media briefing in Bolgatanga the Upper East Regional Capital.