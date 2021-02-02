Coronavirus: Restaurant patronage drops in Accra

COVID-19 cases in Ghana keep rising

Patronage of restaurants in some parts of Accra has dropped drastically, following the swell in COVID-19 cases nationwide, operators told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday.

The GNA gathered that business went up when COVID-19 cases declined and appeared good during the yuletide.



However, operators at Area Coded Restaurant, Wine and Dine Restaurant, Lord of the Rings Restaurant, and Step 4 Restaurant at Ashaley Botwe, East Legon, Ogbojo and Madina, respectively, said sales had dwindled within the past weeks.



At the Area Coded Restaurant, Mr Raymond K. Awotwe, the Manager, said he made daily sales of between GHC1,500 and GHC3,000 before and during Christmas, but was now making less than GHC1000 daily.



He said business took a nosedive earlier in



the year, after the second rise in Covid-19 cases, but was hopeful of better days ahead.

Mrs Stephanie Dennis, Manageress, Wine and Dine Restaurant, said the rise in Covid-19 had caused a huge drop in the restaurant business, describing the situation as “very disturbing”.



“Most of the customers who used to sit and eat at my place do not come again. Those who pick and go are also few,” she said.



“…Customers who sit and eat tend to buy more than those who pick and go since they chat whiles eating, and call for more drinks and food,” Mrs Dennis added.



Madam Loretta Esi Banford, a staff at the Lord of the Rings Restaurant, said the place was usually empty during the day with few orders delivered to customers occasionally.



She said because daily sales had reduced, some workers were asked to go home and feared a few more could be sent home soon with the second wave of the pandemic.

Mrs Sophia Aryee, Assistant Chef at Step 4 Restaurant, lamented: “I fear there will be a greater drop in sales after the President’s directive in the 23rd Address where restaurants were asked to discourage eat-ins”.



These sentiments were no difference for operators of eateries at the Central Business District of Accra and the Ministries, with many calling for government support.



The GNA observed that some eateries at the Ministries have introduced social distancing amid strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.