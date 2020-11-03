Coronavirus: Tourism Chamber calls for reduction of US$150 KIA testing charge

Kotoka International Airport’s Terminal 3

The Chamber for Tourism Industry has urged government to decrease the US$150 charge for COVID-19 testing at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

According to the chamber, the reduction will go towards revitalizing Ghana’s tourism sector which has not been spared the wrath of the pandemic.



Chief Executive of the Chamber, Prince Ntiamoah Boampong speaking to Citi Business News said government must move beyond talking about a reduction and expedite action.



“What we have heard from a Deputy Health Minister, if its anything to go by, then it means that when this US$150 is reduced its going to help travelers a lot,” he told Citi Business News.



Boampong comments come after the Deputy Health Minister, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye had hinted of governments plans to reduce the COVID-19 testing fee for travelers entering Ghana.

“Remember economies of scale. We anticipate that the numbers will go up with the festive season. We are trying to make some arguments and really you never know, it’s a private provider; but the motive is to help manage the pandemic. No element, no government official, not even the president has profit as a motive. The motive is to preserve lives and to protect our population,” Dr Okoe-Boye earlier said.



The Government of Ghana has pegged the COVID-19 testing fee at US$150 for travelers entering Ghana through the main airport, Kotoka International Airport.



The development came as the country announced plans to reopen its air borders on September 1, 2020, to international passenger traffic after five months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.