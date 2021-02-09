Coronavirus: We will comply with Ghana Tourism Authority directives - GTCA

The National President of the Ghana Traditional Caterers Association (GTCA), Mr Francis Nana Kwasi Owusu Edusei, has assured the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) of the commitment of their members to ensure the adherence to COVID-19 protocols at their workplaces.

In a news release copied to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Edusei said the Association would soon embark on a regional sensitisation and educational tour to educate members on the need to adhere to the COVID-19 health protocols.



He said as an Association whose business was to cook for the public, it had a responsibility to make sure staff and clients were safe and would not compromise that duty.



Mr Akwasi Agyeman, the Chief Executive Officer of GTA, in the statement, assured the Association of his support and encouraged the members to observe the COVID-19 health protocols and help fight the pandemic.

Mrs Bella Ahu, the President of Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF), advised the Association to find innovative ways of reaching out to their customers in the challenging times.



The GTCA are members of GHATOF with over 20,000 membership across the 16 regions of the country, preparing different traditional foods for organisations and the public.