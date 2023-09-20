Corruption fight must be intensified to promote corporate accountability in Africa - Godfred Dame

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General and Minister of Justice

Ghana’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has emphasized the importance of putting in place stringent measures to ensure corporate accountability towards the fight against corruption in Africa.

Addressing participants at the 2023 Concordia Annual Summit on the theme; “Navigating Corporate Accountability and Human Rights in Africa," the AG stressed on the impact of corruption on public sector operations and confidence in general.



He, therefore, called for increased collaborations among African nations in tackling the fight against the menace, while highlighting on Ghana’s role in tackling corruption through the enactment of legal frameworks to promote transparency in public sector operations.



“The key is to recognise what actually deters corporate accountability in Africa and number one is corruption and there ought to be structures that will deter the occurrence of corruption and we [Ghanaians] are trying to enact laws such as the Conduct of Public Officers Bill which is very important because it sets in place a whole gamut of regulations which affects the way public officers conduct their affairs,” he said.



Godfred Dame also championed the strengthening of justice systems among African countries towards ensuring human rights are protected and prioritized.

“There must also be an effective justice system that will take care of violations of human rights. We should have a justice system that will clearly ensure that all elements of the rule of law will be protected and that whenever violations occur, they are punished,” the Attorney General added.



The 2023 Concordia Annual Summit is taking place at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel.



The 13th edition of the summit aims at fostering transformative discussions and deliver actionable outcomes towards establishing market-led solutions to address global challenges.



