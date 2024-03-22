Corruption fight, reduction of taxes on importation of spares parts and goods; Alan Kyerematen's economic plans

Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has detailed his strategic economic plan that he believes will cause total transformation of the Ghanaian economy if implemented.

This economic masterplan which Alan Kyerematen intends to implement if elected as president of Ghana in the 2024 election is a multifaceted one that he believes will cause a significant and upward turn in the country’s economic fortunes.



Speaking to market women during his tour of Accra, Alan Kyerematen provided a breakdown of the economic challenges facing the country and outlined how he intends to solve them if given the nod by Ghanaians come December 7, 2024.



In the view of the former Trades Minister, at the heart of Ghana’s economic challenges is the issue of corruption which has become a stumbling block to the government’s ability to generate the revenue necessary to fund various projects and policy interventions.



Alan Kyerematen noted that successive governments have historically relied on taxes from the importation sector and overburdened the sector with a plethora of taxes due to their inability to fight corruption.



Alan Kyerematen assured that under his government, there will be a remarkable shift from the over-reliance on taxes as his government will reduce corruption to the barest minimum and leverage the funds saved to fund their initiatives and projects.



With funds being saved from the anti-corruption fight, Alan says his government will reduce the taxes on the importation of goods and spare parts. He explained that this would directly lead to a reduction in the prices of food items and spare parts.

“The first thing I will do is to reduce the taxes on importation of goods and spare parts. Ghanaians have been burdened with duties and taxes because of the endemic corruption that prevents the government from achieving its revenue target. With the right measures, we can generate enough revenue without overly relying on duties.



“One thing that drives up prices of food items is transport cost. Foodstuffs abound in the various villages but transportation is the issue and this is so because prices of fuel and spare parts are high. If we reduce the duties, the prices of food will automatically come down.



“If entrusted with leadership, I will prioritize the implementation of robust anti-corruption measures to promote transparency and accountability within our government to diminish the necessity for excessive taxation,” he said.



If elected in the 2024 elections, Alan Kyerematen will become the first independent candidate to lead the country.



