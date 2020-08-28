Business News

Cosmetic manufacturers told to register their products

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)

The Food and Drug Authority {FDA} is urging local manufacturers of cosmetic as well as household chemical substances to register with the authority.

The FDA has outlined a number of measures to address the various industry growth-enabling provisions available to small and medium scale enterprises in Ghana.



Without compromising on public safety, the FDA has instituted a number of activities aimed at easing this problem for regulated small businesses.



The FDA identifies business within the framework of small and medium scale enterprises and aims to facilitate both their access to the market and growth.



The FDA has recognized the financial challenges associated with start-up business projects and the inherent difficulties in meeting regulatory requirements prior to market þauthorization.

This is in support of various government initiatives like the One District, One Factory (1D1F) and other small-scale industries.



The Authority is poised to facilitate the growth and success of the local industry in line with the “Ghana beyond Aid” agenda.



The Food and Drug Authority is mandated by the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851) to regulate food, drugs, food supplements, herbal and homeopathic medicines, veterinary medicines, cosmetics, medical devices, household chemical substances, tobacco and tobacco products as well as clinical trials.

