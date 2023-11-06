Cost of living has increased dramatically - Bawumia admits

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has admitted that Ghanaians are facing financial crisis and the cost of living has increased astronomically as well.

While empathizing with Ghanaians amidst the economic crisis, Dr Bawumia said the hardship will come to end when he is given the nod to steer the affairs of the nation in 2024.



He said his vision is to build an inclusive, food self-sufficient, data driven and systems based nation that will fully participate in the global digital revolution to solve the problems of the country.



Speaking after he was elected the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said, "The cost of living has increased dramatically and Ghanaians are feeling the pinch. I have seen the sacrifices of Ghanaians are making and the hardships many Ghanaians are going through and I am as concerned as my fellow countrymen and women."



He added that, "my vision is to build an inclusive, food self-sufficient, data driven and systems based nation that will fully participate in the global digital revolution to solve our problems and also usher in a golden age of benefits from our natural resources".



At the end of the presidential primaries held on Saturday, November 4, 2023 Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the winner with 61.43% of the total votes cast.



Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, garnered 37.41% of the vote share.

The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai Nimo, garnered 0.75% and 0.41%.



SA/KPE



