Council of State engages stakeholders on Debt Exchange Programme

Nana Otuo Siriboe II. Council of State Chair, Nana Otuo Siriboe II

Mon, 30 Jan 2023 Source: Enoch Ntim, contributor

The Council of State has started engagement with stakeholders to find solutions to Ghana’s problems including the current financial crises.

At its maiden meeting held on January 25, 2023, the Council met with the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana and the Ghana Association of Bankers.

The meeting was aimed at helping the Council make suitable recommendations to authorities on measures to reduce the impact of these financial challenges on bondholders.

This has been necessitated by the urgency and importance of the Government Domestic Debt Exchange (DDE) programme for a successful conclusion of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a statement issued on January 27, 2023, the Council assured the public that, in line with its mandate, it will continuously engage relevant institutions and groups and make recommendations to the authorities.

The Council of State prior to this meeting met with other stakeholders including the Ministry of Finance, The ministry of Trade and Industry, the Bank of Ghana, Ghana Union of Traders’ Association, and Labour Unions.

These engagements were held to bring the Council to terms with the realities so as to make better and informed recommendations to the appropriate authorities.

The exemption of pension funds from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme was an outcome of such meetings held.

