Create, enforce national standards to meet international benchmark - Government told

In order to ensure companies within the country follow standards in the manufacturing of goods, Chief Executive Officer of College of Engineering, Engineer Samuel Kofi Ampadu, has called on government to create and enforce national standards that will conform to international benchmarks.

According to him, this will help companies operating within the country meet international demands with regard to quality and standards which have become key drivers for company growth. He said the importance of ensuring standards churn out more profit, reduce waste and outshine their competitors in the business.



“Therefore, Ghana, our motherland, must create and enforce national standards conforming to international benchmarks. Quality construction starts with quality materials. The implication here is that if you are conforming to national standards, then, you are already conforming to international best practices,” he said this during Fabrimetal’s ‘Night of Quality’ event held in Accra.



Speaking at the event, Eng. Ampadu noted that the country must at all times ensure that infrastructural projects which receive investment from government are procured in such a way that it provides business opportunities to local businesses as well as training opportunities for local engineers, technicians and artisans.



He added that: “At the same time government should support small and medium-scale industries to build their capacity to become suppliers to the various services. Government should support various trade associations so that the expertise of the technical workforce will be improved even as we invest in that infrastructure. And it is within these trade associations that trade specific quality standards can be promoted”.



He called on local companies to ensure they tap into quality standards and be guided by them, which will, in turn, help them come out with products that meet the satisfaction of their consumers.

The General Manager for Fabrimetal Ghana, Krishanthan Kumaravelu, said the company remains committed to manufacturing high quality, high tensile iron rods to support infrastructural works that are being undertaken by government and other institutions in the country. He added that their focus is to produce iron rods that meet international quality standards.



“The main key goal for us is to make sure that the steel we produce is procured and produced locally. We also ensure that it meets international standards that can be used for all infrastructural works in the country,” he said.



Speaking on the Night of Quality, he said it was purposely organised to appreciate their stakeholders and companies for their effort in supporting Fabrimetal for the past six years through patronising its quality materials on the market.



He commended government for its support in helping the establishment of local companies.